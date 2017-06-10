This Samurai Armor For Pets Will Make Any Animal Battle Ready

Want to bring your pet into battle with you? No problem, just get them one of these beautifully crafted sets of traditional samurai armor.

茶トラの王子様・こな君、鎧を身に付けて戦国武将に変身です❗️ ご覧ください、この凛々しいお姿‼️ #サムライエイジ #samuraiage #ペット鎧 #petarmor #猫 #cat #samurai A post shared by SAMURAI AGE (@samurai_age) on May 23, 2017 at 2:27am PDT

The novelty store Samurai Age have come out with these suits for both cats and dogs. They have readymade suits for cats, small dogs and children, but larger canines will need custom orders.

Can you image how terrifying a German Sheppard in full samurai armor would be? Someone please outfit a massive dog with this armor!

鎧を着ていてもおなかは減ります(=^x^=) #samuraiage #サムライエイジ #petarmor #ペット鎧 #ちゅ〜る A post shared by SAMURAI AGE (@samurai_age) on May 28, 2017 at 8:52pm PDT

Check out their website here.

Via Mashable