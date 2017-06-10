Texas Mother Kills 2 Toddlers, Left in Car

Authorities arrested a 19 year old central Texas woman, who left her two young daughters in a vehicle for 15 hours.

Investigators determined the children aged 2 and 1, were intentionally left in their mother’s car overnight; while she and a 16 year old male friend were inside another friend’s home.

According to reports, the mother returned to the car a few times, the last time she removed the children took them inside bathed and redressed them while unconscious and then took them to the hospital.

The mother has been charged with two counts of child endangerment; however, the charges could be upgraded after the case is presented to a grand jury.

Authorities say the 16-year-old friend, may also face charges.