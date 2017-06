Politics professor, Matthew Goodwin, made a deal with the public and to everyone’s surprise he followed through…on live TV.¬†Goodwin said if Jeremy Corbyn and Labour polled 38% he would gladly eat his own book. And guess what? Labour polled 40%! Goodwin made an appearance on Sky News and proceeded to chew his hardback book.

When you make a deal to the internet the internet will not forget.

eat the book — Jack Scanlan (@JackLScanlan) June 10, 2017

This man is man of his word.