Glenne Headly Of ‘Mr. Holland’s Opus’ & ‘Lonesome Dove’ Fame Passes Away At 63

She worked with everyone from Robert Duvall to Richard Dreyfuss to Susan Sarandon to Kevin Kline to Michael Caine to Steve Martin to Warren Beatty to Madonna. She was even married to John Malkovich at one point.

But unless you saw her face, her name might not be familiar. Yet Glenne Headly was Emmy-nominated, and one of the most respected actresses in Hollywood. One of her reps just recently announced her passing at the age of 63; there’s no cause of death reported yet.

Here were some of her best roles:

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels: Janet Colgate

Lonesome Dove (TV): Elmira Boot Johnson

Dick Tracy: Tess Trueheart

Mr. Holland’s Opus: Iris Holland

ER (TV): Dr. Abby Keaton

You can watch a feature on her work above.

