Dallas Footwear Brand Crosses Loafers and Crocs for a Surprisingly Genius Product

A Dallas footwear brand is combining the utility of a Croc with fashionable look of a loafer to create something well, genius. CEO of Floafers, Hayes Brumbeloe, said the idea came to him while he was vacationing in the Bahamas. He liked wearing his loafers around, but found himself stuck at one point. He was looking for a show that had durability of a Croc without the look of a Croc.

He began searching online for the product he was looking for only to find it didn’t really exist. Figuring he’d put his entrepreneurship degree to good use, he began doodling out the product he wanted. With a little help from his friend and COO Daniel Rubertone the pair came together to create Floafers. Since then, their Kickstarter has raised over $137,000 and has even drawn in support from Shark Tank‘s Daymond John.

The product is pretty genius if you ask us!

