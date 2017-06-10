Bobcat Traps Family Inside Home, Police Say

This is not the kind of cat you want to play with!

A mother and her two kids got the scare of a lifetime when a bobcat cornered them into the bathroom of their home the other day (check out the picture below!).

Luckily, the mother was able to call the Morris County Police for help, where she lives in Washington Township, New Jersey.

The Police responded to the call, opened all of the windows and doors, and tried to get the bobcat (which was not rabid or sick: or had made contact with anyone) to leave…which it did after an hour or so.

