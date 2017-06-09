Mi Cocina’s Ray Washburne To Join the Trump Administration

i Cocina owner, Ray Washburne has officially been tapped for a new gig on the Trump Administration. Trump has chosen Washburne to lead the Overseas Private Investment Corporation, according to Dallas News. It’s an entity the White House intends to shut down. Washburne will serve as president of the government agency that assists businesses in investing in other markets overseas.

Washburne, who investment group operates multiple locations of Tex-Mex restaurants Mi Cocina and Taco Diner in Dallas-Fort Worth, has faced a lot criticism for his support of Trump last year, and was allegedly the target of death threats. Washburne has been a longtime force behind fundraising for Republicans.

Although Washburne doesn’t have the gig just yet — his appointment must be confirmed by the Senate — considering the Republican majority, it’ is likely quickly pass right on by.