Diamond “Costume” Ring Bought At Garage Sale For $13 Goes For Almost Double Its Initial Estimated Value

June 9, 2017 1:00 AM By JT
Filed Under: auction, CNN Style, diamond, Sotheby's Fine Jewels

Remember a couple of weeks ago we told you about the woman’s $15 costume jewelry ring that turned out to be worth way more?  It actually sold for a lot more than that!

At an auction in London the other night, Sotheby’s Fine Jewels sold the rare gem at almost double what they thought it would get: not $325,000 to $456,000…but $847,667.

An anonymous seller bought the 26-carat ring at a garage sale back in the 80s: thinking it was costume jewelry.  Only decades later, when they got it appraised by a local jeweler, did they discover its true value.

It’s interesting to know the cushion-shaped diamond was set in a tarnished and dirty 19th century mount.  It’s been rumored the unidentified buyer will probably re-cut the diamond to make it even more valuable.  The reason?  Diamonds from the 1800s were made for candlelight: not today’s white artificial light…the re-cut will bring out that brilliance.  This diamond was most likely owned by a wealthy person…or even royalty: because modern diamond mines weren’t in existence back then…and diamonds weren’t widely available.

Source: CNN Style

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live