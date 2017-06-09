Are You Ready For 96 New Male Romper Designs?

June 9, 2017 8:10 AM By JT
Filed Under: brobible, GetOnFleek.com, Male Romper

Unless you’ve been living in a cave for the last month, you know that male rompers are a fashion phenomenon.  There’s usually no middle ground with these, either: you love them…or you hate them!

And the trend is far from done.

GetOnFleek.com has 96 new varieties of male rompers!

Some of our favorites: the Burrito Kitty Romper, Kitty From Hell Romper and the Cool Pineapple Romper!  Check them all out here.

Source: BroBible

