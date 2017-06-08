Tinder Is Giving One Lucky LGBT Couple $100k For A Dream Wedding

June 8, 2017 5:27 PM
This month Tinder has announced that they will be give $100,000 to an LGBT couple to help fund a fairytale wedding.

To enter the contest first you need to meet a few obvious criteria…

  •                 You have to be a member of the LGBTQ+ community
  •                 You have to have met on Tinder
  •                 You have to want to get married, duh!

Next, you just need to post a pic of you and your partner on Instagram during the month of June, and include a caption about how you met on Tinder and maybe a cute story or too. Then add the hashtag #TinderSuccessStory and tag @Tinder.

The submissions will be judged and a winner selected so don’t hold back. Dial the cuteness up to %100 on this one.

Via Elite Daily

 

