See Selfie of the 12 New NASA Astronauts

Imagine the brainpower in this photo.

Tune in at 4:30pm ET to hear from experts about the #NewAstronauts selection/training processes and more! Watch here https://t.co/mzKW5uV4hS pic.twitter.com/UFXnQsmIk1 — NASA (@NASA) June 7, 2017

NASA introduced the astronaut class of 2017 yesterday. There are twelve chosen out of more than…

18,300 applicants!!

Here’s the more official photo.

Vice President Mike Pence joined NASA leaders as these amazing humans in Houston at the Johnson Space Center.

“These are 12 men and women whose personal excellence and whose personal courage will carry our nation to even greater heights of discovery and who I know will inspire our children and our grandchildren every bit as much as your forebears have done so in this storied American program,” said Pence. “And to this newest class of astronauts, it’s my honor to bring the sincere congratulations of the 45th President of the United States of America, President Donald Trump. Your President is proud of you, and so am I.”

NASA sasy these astronauts will conduct research off the earth, for the earth and deep space missions.