Phil Collins Cancels Shows after Suffering ‘Severe Gash on His Head’

June 8, 2017 10:54 AM
Filed Under: Phil Collins

By Robyn Collins

Phil Collins canceled his last two shows scheduled at the Royal Albert Hall in London, after injuring himself in a hotel room fall.

The artist was taken to the hospital with a “severe gash on his head close to his eye” that required stitches, reports The Guardian.

“Phil sends his sincere apologies and thanks to fans,” a statement reads. “He has had a fantastic week at his first [full] shows in 10 years, and cannot thank people enough for their warm reaction and is excited to return.”

The London concerts have been rescheduled for November 26 and 27, 2017.

