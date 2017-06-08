LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Mocha!

Mocha is a 2 year old, 8 lb. Chihuahua found stray in a rural area and never reclaimed. He is current on his vaccinations, has been dewormed, he is heart worm negative and has been neutered and micro-chipped.

How can you not fall in love with that little adorable face? Mocha is a sweet, gentle, loving little guy that needs a family to call his own. His foster mom says, he is the sweetest dog she has ever fostered. And, she has fostered a lot of dogs. 🙂 He loves to just sit on the couch and cuddle with his people. Mocha is great with kids, dogs and cats of all shapes and sizes but is just a little guy so he would do best in a home with older children.