LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Mocha!

June 8, 2017 2:03 PM
Mocha is a 2 year old, 8 lb. Chihuahua found stray in a rural area and never reclaimed. He is current on his vaccinations, has been dewormed, he is heart worm negative and has been neutered and micro-chipped.
How can you not fall in love with that little adorable face?  Mocha is a sweet, gentle, loving little guy that needs a family to call his own.  His foster mom says, he is the sweetest dog she has ever fostered. And, she has fostered a lot of dogs.  🙂  He loves to just sit on the couch and cuddle with his people.  Mocha is great with kids, dogs and cats of all shapes and sizes but is just a little guy so he would do best in a home with older children.
Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

If you would like to adopt this little guy please complete an online at http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/ today.
