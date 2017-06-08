Ice Cube, “We Have To Be Real With Each Other To Get Past Some Of These Differences”

Billy Kidd talked to the one and only Ice Cube!

In the two talked the 25th anniversary of his 1991 album ‘Death Certificate’. “25 years went by quick. But, it’s cool. It’s a very volatile record. It’s pretty controversial. I think we are living in controversial times right now. I don’t know if it’s just what the doctor ordered, but we’re right here,” Ice Cube said.

Adding that ‘Death Certificate’ was about trying to change what was going on in society. “Doing records like that is to hopefully prevent the war. It’s really trying to understand this crazy world we are living in, and being raw and real is a start. We have to be real with each other to get past some of these differences that we have,” He said.

“There’s been a lot of politically correctness going on in the world for the last 30 to 40 years, and where has it gotten us?” Ice Cube Continued.”I think it’s time to get real again.”

He also talked about his new Big 3 Basketball.

“We’re coming to Dallas July 30th, American Airlines Center. Mark Cuban has been great to us. And we want to bring professional 3-on-3 basketball to the world. We thought we should definitely come through Texas. And when we were looking around it was like, ” No not Houston, No not San Antonio, We have to go to Dallas!” It’s just great to be there and it’s a great ticket!” Ice Cube said. Adding, “Your seeing people like Allen Iverson, Chaucey Billups, Stephen Jackson, Jermaine O’Neal, Mike Bibby, Al Harrington. It’s household names going at it half-court 3-on-3…I’ve never seen a more physical 3-0n-3 game in my life.”