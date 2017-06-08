Get A Taste Of Fine Dining With This $100 Avocado Toast

The folks at UPROXX took a trip down to Burnt Crumbs in Huntington Beach with a challenge for the master chef, Paul Cao. They asked if he could create an avocado toast worth $100…
So here’s how he did it… Mashed avocado, white truffles, and of course, butter-poached lobster. That’s already getting a bit absurd but being the competitive man he his, Chef Cao went the extra mile. He coated the dish in gold flakes, yup gold.
Let’s hear it for the millennials! You started this, and now we have glow in the dark doughnuts and gold avocado toast…
Via UPROXX