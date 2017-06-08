Get A Taste Of Fine Dining With This $100 Avocado Toast

The folks at UPROXX took a trip down to Burnt Crumbs in Huntington Beach with a challenge for the master chef, Paul Cao. They asked if he could create an avocado toast worth $100…

So here’s how he did it… Mashed avocado, white truffles, and of course, butter-poached lobster. That’s already getting a bit absurd but being the competitive man he his, Chef Cao went the extra mile. He coated the dish in gold flakes, yup gold.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, THIS IS WHAT $100 OF AVOCADO TOAST LOOKS LIKE 😍 🥑🍞 Huge thank you to @burntcrumbs for making our dreams come true. Click the link in our bio to see how we made it happen!!! #100DollarChallenge #UproxxEats A post shared by Uproxx Life (@uproxxlife) on Jun 7, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

Let’s hear it for the millennials! You started this, and now we have glow in the dark doughnuts and gold avocado toast…

Via UPROXX