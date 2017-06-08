Dallas Man Allegedly Goes Crazy At Local Strip Mall; Possibly Gets Arrested

June 8, 2017 4:17 PM
A man appeared to be arrested this afternoon after causing a major scene outside of Ships Lounge in Dallas. At around 1:45 pm the man (black car) allegedly double parked in a spot outside of the adjacent Bonafide Barbershop. A driver (blue car), reported to be a customer of the barber shop, behind the man reportedly asked if he could move his car so that he could fit into the space.

image 2 Dallas Man Allegedly Goes Crazy At Local Strip Mall; Possibly Gets Arrestedimg 3670 Dallas Man Allegedly Goes Crazy At Local Strip Mall; Possibly Gets Arrested

Credit: CBS Radio Dallas

The man who double parked, then allegedly got out of his vehicle and damaged the other driver’s car. He then went into Ship’s where a bartender named Shae claims he ordered one beer, only taking a sip, before verbally assaulting her.

From there the man proceeded to get into further altercations, entering the barbershop. The owner, Mark claims the man shouted racial slurs while also threatening to both shoot up the place and burn it down. Mark claims the man told him, “I hope you have good fire insurance.”

The man went outside and called the police. Meanwhile both Mark and Shae had also alerted authorities. Three squad cars arrive on scene and the suspect appeared to then be arrested, all the while spewing vulgarity at anyone nearby.

An officer who wishes to remain anonymous confirmed that the man was taken into custody and reported that while in custody he was also shouting about his drug use, though nothing was found on his person.

CBS have obtained these exclusive pictures of the incident as well as a recording of the man’s verbal harassment:

