Breakfast Pizza Is Going To Be Your Next Obsession

June 8, 2017 5:59 AM
For years one of the many staples for young Americans has always been leftover pizza for breakfast.

But what if you could have an actual breakfast pizza?  Like pizza topped with the classic eggs, bacon and cheese, of course as well as some other more creative choices.

Breakfast pizza may require a little more work than grabbing a slice of last night’s pie and eating it cold. However it is totally worth it, because it’s the harmonious union of the best meal on the planet (pizza) with the other best meal on the planet, breakfast.

Here’s a list of some of our favorites:

  1.  Breakfast Pizza With Kale Pesto And Sun Dried Tomatoes   
  2.   Meat-Lovers Breakfast Pizza 
  3. Burrata Breakfast Pizza 
  4.  Apple Streusel Breakfast Pizza 
  5. Ham And Egg Breakfast Pizza  

-source via huffingtonpost.com  

 

