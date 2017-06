Youtubers, The Slo Mo Guys, do just that. They do all kinds of cool, often destructive things and film them in slow motion. Their newest video really stands out. Why? Well, it’s really strange and super cool.

They filled a 6ft water balloon and crushed one of their friends with it. Cruel, right? Then they hand him a knife and he pops it. The slow mo pop is epic.

We’re not sure how these guys come up with stuff like this, but the internet is better off for it.

Keep up the good work!

Via Mashable