VIDEO: Woman Finds Giant Tarantula In Her Shoe!

Time to validate another one of your childhood fears. This poor woman in Arizona found a spider in her shoe, that’s scary enough, but this was no ordinary spider… it was a giant tarantula!

The woman was shockingly calm saying, “When you live in Arizona, the rule is: always check your shoes before you put them on.”

She even remarked, “Oh, he’s beautiful, he’s a little one.” Most of us would defiantly not be so calm in her situation. So, good on her for not freaking out and killing an innocent, yet terrifying, spider.

Spiders in your shoes ranks up there with alligators in your toilet and monsters under your bed. And we hate to do this to you, but pretty much all of those things have happened in real life. Sorry for the nightmares…

