Two people are dead after a crash involving three vehicles on Tuesday evening, just before 6pm. Officials say an 80-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man were killed in the crash.

The crash involved a truck and two passenger vehicles at the intersection of South Pipeline Road and South Main Street in Euless.

Police have yet to release any details involving the crash. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died an hour later.

Via NBC DFW