The New Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Hit Stores Early

The Flamin’ Hot Chipotle Ranch Cheetos were announced at Chicago’s Sweets and Snacks Expo back in May.

What was supposed to hit shelves in July has arrived early. It’s been 9 years since the release of a new Flamin’ Hot Cheeto flavor. The new flavor is already a hit. According instagram users the new cheetos flavor can be found just about everywhere, so far they’ve been spotted so far at Safeway, Giant, Wegmans, Target, 7-11, and Walgreens. Keep an eye out and let us know what you think of the new flavor.