The Internet Is Going Crazy Over These Glow In The Dark Doughnuts

June 7, 2017 4:43 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Doughnut, glow in the dark, Glownut, Instagram, Trending

Every day, humanity is making amazing advances in the fields of science, philosophy, medicine, and trend worthy foods… The newest breakthrough is the doughnut that, get this, glows in the dark!

An Australian pastry shop is serving what they’ve dubbed the, ‘Glownut.’ The name makes sense but it’s a little unfortunate…. do we even need to say it?

The ‘Glownut’ is all natural. The icing gets its glow from vitamin B, which is used to created glow in the dark food… learn something new every day.

#GLOW-NUTS – glow in the dark doughnuts only at our vivid pop up in Martin Place from 5:30pm daily for the next 18 days

A post shared by B L A C K STAR P A S T R Y (@blackstarpastry) on

We wouldn’t be doing our jobs if we didn’t point out the irony of a glow in the dark breakfast food…

Via Cosmopolitan

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live