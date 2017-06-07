The Internet Is Going Crazy Over These Glow In The Dark Doughnuts

Every day, humanity is making amazing advances in the fields of science, philosophy, medicine, and trend worthy foods… The newest breakthrough is the doughnut that, get this, glows in the dark!
An Australian pastry shop is serving what they’ve dubbed the, ‘Glownut.’ The name makes sense but it’s a little unfortunate…. do we even need to say it?
Now there's #glonuts …. Glow in the dark glazed #donuts. Taste as interesting as it looks. A special creation in conjunction with #VividSydney. Also on the menu are glowing #honey and #yuzu tea, glowing white #chocolate drink and black sesame cake with glowing yuzu jelly. Everything glows! Idea came from the people of Black Star Pastry. #Food scene in #Australia never fail to impress. #pw_eats #dessert #pastry #BlackStarPastry #N2
The ‘Glownut’ is all natural. The icing gets its glow from vitamin B, which is used to created glow in the dark food… learn something new every day.
We wouldn’t be doing our jobs if we didn’t point out the irony of a glow in the dark breakfast food…
Via Cosmopolitan