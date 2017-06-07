The Internet Is Going Crazy Over These Glow In The Dark Doughnuts

Every day, humanity is making amazing advances in the fields of science, philosophy, medicine, and trend worthy foods… The newest breakthrough is the doughnut that, get this, glows in the dark!

Happy international dounut day! Help celebrate this day with one of our #GLOWNUTS – only available at our @vividsydney pop-up in Martin Place A post shared by B L A C K STAR P A S T R Y (@blackstarpastry) on Jun 2, 2017 at 1:00am PDT

An Australian pastry shop is serving what they’ve dubbed the, ‘Glownut.’ The name makes sense but it’s a little unfortunate…. do we even need to say it?

The ‘Glownut’ is all natural. The icing gets its glow from vitamin B, which is used to created glow in the dark food… learn something new every day.

#GLOW-NUTS – glow in the dark doughnuts only at our vivid pop up in Martin Place from 5:30pm daily for the next 18 days A post shared by B L A C K STAR P A S T R Y (@blackstarpastry) on May 26, 2017 at 11:47pm PDT

We wouldn’t be doing our jobs if we didn’t point out the irony of a glow in the dark breakfast food…

Via Cosmopolitan