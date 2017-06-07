‘Road Rules’ Star Danny Dias Dead At 34

The star of MTV’s ‘Road Rules,’ Danny Dias is dead at the age of 34. At first police suspected his death was drug related. Reports say that Dias was at his Brooklyn apartment with a friend. He was seen taking LSD and mushrooms. The friend claims Dias had a bad reaction and ran into his room.

For two days friends tried calling Dias, but got no response. They called 9/11 on Monday. Authorities found Dias dead in his bedroom.

Authorities say that Dias had two lacerations on his arms, which suggests suicide. Police are currently investigating the cause of death.

Via TMZ