‘Road Rules’ Star Danny Dias Dead At 34

June 7, 2017 3:21 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Danny Dias, death, drugs, MTV, Road Rules, Suicide

The star of MTV’s ‘Road Rules,’ Danny Dias is dead at the age of 34. At first police suspected his death was drug related. Reports say that Dias was at his Brooklyn apartment with a friend. He was seen taking LSD and mushrooms. The friend claims Dias had a bad reaction and ran into his room.

For two days friends tried calling Dias, but got no response. They called 9/11 on Monday. Authorities found Dias dead in his bedroom.

Authorities say that Dias had two lacerations on his arms, which suggests suicide. Police are currently investigating the cause of death.

Via TMZ

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live