Prince Once Anonymously Donated $25 Million To Help Solar Power Startups

June 7, 2017 6:47 AM By JT
We all know about Prince’s absolute mastery of the guitar and songwriting, but a lot of people may not know how big a proponent he was of solar energy.

It’s just come out that Prince secretly gave over $25 million to Powerhouse, a for profit that links solar entrepreneurs with investors.  Van Jones is a former green jobs advisor under the Obama administration, and he revealed Prince became a proponent for solar energy after having a conversation with him.  Jones said in an interview, “He asked ‘If I have a quarter million dollars, what can I do with it?’  My wife said he should put solar panels all over Oakland.”

Thus, Powerhouse was created, which has helped 43 startups get on their feet, which is remarkable especially in a time where funds for early-stage entities from the U.S. Department of Energy are being slashed left and right.

Prince and Jones worked together closely after that, collaborating on the #YesWeCode initiative, which helps young people of color enter the tech industry.

Via Bloomberg

