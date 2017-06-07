Polyglots Have A Conversation With One Another In 21 Different Languages (Video)

Polyglotism is the ability to speak multiple languages fluently. Those who have mastered dozens of languages are called “hyperpolyglots.”
We also call them super smart people who make us feel super dumb.
WouterCorduwener is one of those hyperpolyglots, who has mastered 18 different languages. He uploaded a video to his YouTube page where he happened upon another hyperpolyglot who speaks 35(!!) languages. This random encounter led to the two having a conversation where they go back and forth speaking 21 different languages.
Over the course of their conversation, they speak (the numbers are the timestamps in the video):
1) 0:00 English
2) 0:16 Spanish
3) 1:10 Brazilian Portuguese
4) 1:37 Dutch
5) 2:11 French
6) 2:33 Mandarin
7 3:30 Thai
8) 3:42 Russian
9) 4:12 Hebrew
10) 4:22 Arabic
11) 5:01 Tagalog
12) 5:38 Korean
13) 6:04 Danish
14) 7:14 Vietnamese
15) 7:30 German
16) 9:19 Albanian
17) 10:08 Croatian
18) 10:49 Macedonian
19) 11:20 Greek
20) 11:33 Serbian
21) 11:59 Bulgarian
Check it out below!
Via BroBible