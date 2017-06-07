Overdue Library Book Returned 52 Years Later With Apology Note Attached

52 years ago, a copy of W.O. Mitchel’s Who Has Seen the Wind was checked out of the Noah Webster Library. Just this week, it was finally returned, with a sticky note attached to the front that read: “Returning this book to you after too many years. Sorry it has taken so long.”

The book was originally due for return September 29, 1965.

Noah Webster Library Director Martha Church said the staff, at first, isn’t sure when the book was dropped off, or what they should do with it, since the book is no longer in the library’s catalogue. Of course they will keep the book, as it “represents a little story, quite a charming little story that says someone gets what libraries do, that sharing of resources is important and participates in that, even if it’s 52 years later.”

Via Courant

