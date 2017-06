Selena Gomez might have had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction on Tuesday night. TMZ got a snap shot of the pop star leaving Carbone in NYC with her boyfriend, The Weeknd. From the looks of it the bright flashes from all the paparazzi caused her black dress to come out see through in the pics.

It’s fairly obvious this was a wardrobe malfunction, and not a case of intentional nudity. You can check out the pics here (NFSFW).

Via TMZ