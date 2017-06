Last October, New York officially placed a ban on allowing dogs in the subway unless they fit in a bag. And boy oh boy, have people found creative and hilarious solutions to make it work.

here's my dog-in-bag on subway photo pic.twitter.com/yXPfPPk6iu — Hanksy (@HanksyNYC) June 7, 2017

This is how we roll. Bag on dog on cheetah suitcase I stole from I Meemaw. Subway in style. pic.twitter.com/XfqCInfn1G — Lizzie Poteet (@lizziepoteet) October 2, 2016

My favorite picture EVER of someone bringing a dog "in a bag" on the subway 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4PTUNofv68 — Pamela (@PamelasRageLove) June 7, 2017

"Any dog brought onto the subway must fit into a bag" pic.twitter.com/40AcGou5K9 — Maggie Morgan (@MaggieMorgan8) March 10, 2017

That's a dog. In a bag. On the subway. pic.twitter.com/4hfqXuMCml — Steven Christoforou (@scchristoforou) November 3, 2016

Carrying a dog in a bag w just its head poking out on the NY subway has very quickly risen to the high end of my bucket list — Bored Hag (@PowerfulUggo) December 14, 2016

We absolutely love the IKEA bag photo. Be careful how you word things, New York. People might just find a way around it.