Man Wears The Same Shirt For Every School Photo From The 6th To 12th Grade

For six years, Justin Taylor wore the exact same shirt for every official school photo.

From 6th to the 12th grade, Justin wore the same Billabong t-shirt for every photo, because as he said, “When I was a kid, being into surfing was super cool and what all the cool kids were into. But the cool clothes to wear were expensive, so my parents went out and bought me a few things, including this shirt.”

So from 6th to 12th grade i wore the same shirt in every school photo. My parents weren't fans. I thought it was pretty hilarious. pic.twitter.com/2iL6Hc80ln — Justin Taylor🔱 (@TheSmarmyBum) June 5, 2017

And for what it’s worth, the shirt still fits him!

Taylor said his parents weren’t exactly fans of his feat, but we think it’s hilarious!

