James Corden Delivers Emotional Monologue on ‘Late Late Show’ After London Attack

James Corden had already planned to record three of his episodes from London for The Late Late Show before the attacks happened. The talk-show host vowed to continue. On Tuesday, Corden opened up with an emotional message not only paying tribute to his hometown but to take a hit back at terrorists who look to instill fear in people.

“We’re going to bring you the silliest, stupidest, most fun-packed shows we have ever made to celebrate London and Britain and everything it has to offer. And you know what? The people who carried out the attack, they would hate that. I’m so sad when I think about all the times since I took this job that I have had to open the show talking about such atrocities,” Corden acknowledged. “Trying to find the right words to say is impossible, because there are none.”

This is not the first time James has reported on terror attacks in the past. He continues to press on and finish his broadcasting from London this week.