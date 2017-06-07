“Horsey McHorseface” Comes From Behind To Win First Race (Video)

June 7, 2017 7:23 AM By JT
Filed Under: Arthur Thompson Memorial Maiden Plate, bjorn baker, horse racing, horsey mchorseface, Race

A public poll in Britain once asked the public to name a new a $300 million polar research ship; the name “Boaty McBoatface” was the clear winner.

That name inspired the name for the three-year old gelding trained by Bjorn Baker, aptly named “Horsey McHorseface.”  While the horse may have just been known for its name up to now, we can now finally recognize him as a winner.  Horsey McHorseface took the top prize at the A$20k ($15k) Arthur Thompson Memorial Maiden Plate at Cessnock Racecourse in New South Wales, Australia.

Horse co-owner Jake Bruce loved the name, thinking it would be a “good fit,” and hoped that the name would generate some interest.  “Any publicity is good publicity.  He’s got as good a chance as any to make it and we’d absolutely love to win with him on a big day.  It would be a) hilarious and b) great for the owners.”

Well we can finally say congratulations to race winner, Horsey McHorseface!

