Cher’s Life Story is Headed to Broadway

June 7, 2017 10:36 AM
Filed Under: Cher

By Hayden Wright

A musical based on Cher’s life and career is headed to Broadway in 2018. The show will explore her deep catalog of hits and the unusual, surprising, incomparable path Cher has traveled in the public eye—from folk-rock singer to variety show star, Oscar-winning actress, and dance-pop diva. Cher made the announcement on Twitter:

“Just got off phone w/Writer & Director of musical,” Cher wrote. “There will [be] performance in theatre with actors, dancers, singers!! It’ll be on Broadway 2018.”

Related: Cher and James Corden Serenade Each Other with ‘I Got You Bae’

The New York Post reports that Jason Moore of Pitch Perfect will direct the show, written by Rick Elice of Jersey Boys acclaim. The lead role will be played by three actresses to reflect three different eras of her life.

Cher attended a read-through of the musical in January and said she was surprised by how much she enjoyed it.

“Just walked [off] the musical,” she wrote. “I SOBBED & LAUGHED & I WAS PREPARED NOT 2 LIKE IT. AUDIENCE CLAPPED AFTER SONGS & GAVE IT STANDING OVATION.”

[tweet https://twitter.com/cher/status/872254475150385152]
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live