Baseball Stadium Unveils a Dessert You Never Knew You Needed

June 7, 2017 11:00 AM
This might be the queen of all desserts, a dessert we never knew we needed…until now. Behold, the cinnamon roll ice cream sandwich. That’s right, cinnamon rolls and ice cream. Why wasn’t this thought of before?

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City unveiled the decadent dessert recently as an item you can now order on the menu. Yes, you’re looking at that right. There’s also bacon on there. BACON. To really add the cherry on top (get it?). This dessert stands at a whopping 1,770 calories. But if you share, maybe you won’t feel so bad after eating it?

The internet has a way of charming us sometimes.

So the next time you happen to be at a Royals game, why not indulge?

