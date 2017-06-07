Ariana Grande Is Back On Tour

Ariana Grande isn’t wasting any time after the One Love Manchester concert. She’s hitting the road again, resuming her ‘Dangerous Woman’ tour, which she canceled after the attack at the Manchester Arena.
It looks like her first stop will be in Paris, and as you can expect fans are going crazy.
He decision to resume the tour so soon after the attacks is viewed by some to be a statement of strength, declaring that terrorism will not win. Clearly we’ve seen that same sense of pride and strength from the One Love concert.
Via Elite Daily