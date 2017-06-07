Ariana Grande Is Back On Tour

First show back tonight. Thinking of our angels every step of the way. I love you with all my heart. ☁️ ♡ 🙏🏼 Grateful for and incredibly proud of my band, dancers and entire crew. I love you I love you. A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 7, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

Ariana Grande isn’t wasting any time after the One Love Manchester concert. She’s hitting the road again, resuming her ‘Dangerous Woman’ tour, which she canceled after the attack at the Manchester Arena.

Tomorrow: @ArianaGrande resumes her tour in Paris — AP Planner (@AP_Planner) June 6, 2017

It looks like her first stop will be in Paris, and as you can expect fans are going crazy.

Is @ArianaGrande back on tour now if so please show her the love she deserves shes so strong and loves us all and we should give love back😙💕 — Sophie.supports ari (@saville_sophie) June 6, 2017

He decision to resume the tour so soon after the attacks is viewed by some to be a statement of strength, declaring that terrorism will not win. Clearly we’ve seen that same sense of pride and strength from the One Love concert.

@ArianaGrande i can't believe you are back on tour. your strength & bravery inspire us so much. thank you for being an incredible human. — shahira (@SYKSBUTERA) June 7, 2017

