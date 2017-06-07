93-Year-Old Great-Grandmother Asks The Internet To Help Pick Out A Wedding Dress (Photos)

Sylvia Martin is a 93-year-old great-grandmother from Canberra, Australia who finally said “yes” to her boyfriend of 20 years Frank Raymond, 88.

Sylvia always declined Frank in the past, saying taking on a new surname would be “disrespectful” to her deceased husband. When she learned she could keep her name, even after marriage, she absolutely was game. She went dress shopping at Birdsnest, a store in New South Wales, where she found four potential dresses to wear. Sylvia couldn’t decide, so she let Facebook make the decision for her!

Of course, Facebook responded in full force, and were more than happy to vote for their favorite, send their well wishes, and even send the happy couple some free gifts for their big day! After more than 5,000 votes, Sylvia decided upon option C, calling it an “elegant” choice.

