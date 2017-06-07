93-Year-Old Great-Grandmother Asks The Internet To Help Pick Out A Wedding Dress (Photos)

June 7, 2017 9:02 AM By JT
Filed Under: Australia, Bride, Canberra, Dress, great-grandmother, Internet, Sylvia Martin, Viral, Wedding

Sylvia Martin is a 93-year-old great-grandmother from Canberra, Australia who finally said “yes” to her boyfriend of 20 years Frank Raymond, 88.

Sylvia always declined Frank in the past, saying taking on a new surname would be “disrespectful” to her deceased husband.  When she learned she could keep her name, even after marriage, she absolutely was game.  She went dress shopping at Birdsnest, a store in New South Wales, where she found four potential dresses to wear.  Sylvia couldn’t decide, so she let Facebook make the decision for her!

Of course, Facebook responded in full force, and were more than happy to vote for their favorite, send their well wishes, and even send the happy couple some free gifts for their big day!  After more than 5,000 votes, Sylvia decided upon option C, calling it an “elegant” choice.

Via NY Post

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live