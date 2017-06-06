Woman Finds Hazardous WWII Nazi Explosive In Parent’s Shed

As Diana Landa was helping her parents clean out their shed in Idaho, she discovered an artifact emblazoned with a Nazi insignia and “1938.” Because the artifact still had a propellant, they determined it was an explosive!

Her parents have lived int he house for 25 years, and hardly ever went into the shed, and have no idea where the explosive came from or how it got there. She ended up bringing the explosive to her own home, before a co-worker convinced her to have some experts check it out, ust to make sure it wasn’t still active.

The Mountain Home Air Force Base bomb squad arrived at her home, X-rayed the device, and determined it was a World War II-era 37-mm German round and was “found to be hazardous.”

The bomb squad eventually destroyed the ecplosive via detonation. Landa called it a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience, and if she were to ever come across another explosive again, she would take more care, as she and her parents “didn’t know anything about weapons.”

Via Yahoo

