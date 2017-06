Toyota has backed some developers who are working on a flying car. One they hope will light the torch at the 2020 Tokyo games and have their first manned test flight in 2018. Judging from this latest test flight that might not be a realistic goal…

You’d think they’d have something better than what’s basically a large, ugly, drone at this point. Well, at least drones work. This thing can barely get off the ground.

Via Mashable