How many of you were terrified as a child that an alligator would swim up your toilet and eat you? Well, it turns out that we live in a terrifying world where stuff like that can actually happen.

Imagine this poor guys shock when he finds a live rattlesnake in his toilet! Apparently the snake just waltzed into his house and decided the toilet was a good place to hang out for a little bit.

We don’t even want to think about what would have happened if he didn’t spot the snake…

Via Mashable