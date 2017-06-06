VIDEO: Can You Guess How This Running Of The Bulls Festival Went?

The running of the bulls is a complete mystery. Why is this a thing? People die, like all the time at these things. Shockingly the most recent running of the bulls festival in Peru went, you guessed, horribly. 12 people have been injured, and in the video it looks like one poor guy got impale in his backside and rag dolled around.

It’s really hard to feel that sorry for these people. They know what they’re getting into. It’s an angry bull in the middle of a large, possibly drunk, crowd. Bad things will happen…

Via NY Post