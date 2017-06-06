The Fanny Pack Is (Apparently) Back!

June 6, 2017 2:28 PM
Filed Under: Coming Back, fanny pack, fashion, Trends

First of all, the fanny pack never should have left. Fanny packs are brilliant, hands-free, pursedom that save our shoulders and help us cart around only what’s necessary. And now that royalty (aka celebrities) are wearing them, we can too.

Chanel and Louis Vuitton are making stylish versions of the “practical, wear- around-your-waist wallet/purse” … and famous folk such as Kendall Jenner to Leonardo DiCaprio have been spotted wearing them.

I finally donated a fab fanny pack to my favorite thrift store a few years back.

Wonder if it’s still there??

