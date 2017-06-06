Support Dog Attacks Delta Passenger

June 6, 2017 4:17 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Attack, delta airlines, dog bite, Emotional Support Dog

A chocolate lab, belonging to a US Marine veteran, attacked a man while on a Delta Airlines flight. The support animal left the man with severe facial injuries.

Ronald Kevin Mundy Jr. boarded with his emotional support dog. Marlin Termaine Jackson was sitting next to the dog. He started growling and just as Jackson asked, “Is that dog going to bit me?” The dog leaped up and bit his face, quite a few times.

Jackson was carried off the place, and is now in stable condition. Mundy was very shaken up after the incident. He was seen crying, saying, “I know they’re going to put him down.”

Via TMZ

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live