List Of The Best Places In Dallas To Take Dad On Father’s Day

Not all Dads are the same when it comes to enjoying Father’s Day. Some enjoy grilling at home while others like dining out. And some may prefer a tall glass of great beer over dining out at all. This Father’s Day, show Dad how much you really care by taking him somewhere just right for him, whether that’s a barbecue feast, a brewery, a cigar lounge or someplace else.

Here’s a list of some great idea’s for this year’s Father’s Day.

Fearing’s Restaurant Fogo de Chão Greenville Avenue Pizza Company Kabuki Japanese Restaurant The Mansion Restaurant Mudhen Meat and Greens Ocean Prime Paul Martin’s American Grill Smoking Jacket Cigar Lounge Y.O. Ranch Steakhouse

-source via guidelive.com