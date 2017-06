We all had that super grumpy, mean music teacher in elementary school, but this teacher is in a whole other league of cruel.

so my brother lost his recorder and the teacher still made him perform… pic.twitter.com/xtm5ni9ydN — Aashna Belenje (@ABelenje) June 2, 2017

So this kid lost his recorder before a school performance, and the teacher makes the poor kid get up there any β€˜play.’ So, front and center, this kids throwing down some killer air recorder chops.

Well at least he doesn't sound bad — Alex Sanchez (@OriginallyAlex) June 3, 2017

Props to the commitment.

i'm dying why is he in the front??? 😭😭😭 — jhitale (@eliesaad_) June 3, 2017

Via Mashable