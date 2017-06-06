June Reportedly The Best Month For One Night Stands

June 6, 2017 6:42 AM By JT
Filed Under: bedroom, cuffing season, June, okcupid, one night stand, summer

The summer lifestyle lends a bit more than long days on the beach according to a survey from OkCupid.

18 million users were asked between 2013 and 2016 a series of questions about their relationship status and goals.  OkCupid found that between April and June, the number of users who said they’d want a one night stand went up 17%, with the number going up 33% in June alone.

So why June?  OkCupid Data Scientist Dale Markowitz said its due to an increased desire because of the “transitory nature of summer.”  She explained, “More students, vacationers, interns and other travellers join OkCupid during this time.  Since these members are not necessarily tied to the place where they’re dating, maybe they are less likely to look for a serious commitment.”

Happy Summer, y’all!

Via HuffPost

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live