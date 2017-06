Prince Rogers Nelson was born June 7th, 1958.

Tomorrow, June 7th, we celebrate his work with Prince songs every hour, make sure you tune in.

Related Articles:

11 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written By Prince

Prince’s Biggest Top 40 Hits Of All Time

Listen to Previously Unreleased Prince Tracks ‘Our Destiny’ and ‘Roadhouse Garden’

Prince: 12 Underrated Classics That Should Have Been Hits

Listen to Prince’s ‘Deliverance’ from New Six-Song EP