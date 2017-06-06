How Are You Doing In Your Bachelorette Fantasy League (Yes, That’s A Real Thing)

Starting with Nick Viall’s season, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette teamed up with ABC to launch their very own fantasy league.

Like most fantasy league, fans are encouraged to make predictions on who they think will be the top contestants weekly, and what will happen each week on the show. Unlike some fantasy league, however, there is no exchange of monetary winnings, and you don’t recruit specific men on the show to your “team.” You get to choose the winners week-by-week.

Each week, you select who you think will be Rachel’s top four suitors, and there is a multiple choice quiz to take about what happens on the show. Your answers have to be in by the time the episode begins airing at 7pm in order to be eligible to receive points for the week.

If you want to play along, you can download the ESPN Fantasy app, or play on your browser HERE.

Via Guide Live