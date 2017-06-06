Grandma Does Keg Stand at Grandsons Graduation Party

June 6, 2017 8:55 PM
Filed Under: Grad Party, Grandma, Keg Stand

This north Texas grandma sure knows how to party.

Don’t we all wish we can be this youthful when we’re older. Arlington native and Texas A&M student Madison Rae posted on twitter a pic of her grandmother doing a keg stand at her brothers graduation party. Apparently grandma found out what a keg stand was and wanted to try it out. Soon after the uncle wanted to get in on the action. The post has sense gone viral, with more than a thousand re-tweets and 6,500 likes. Check out the video and pics below.

