Father Attends Son’s High School Graduation Wearing The Tie He Made For Him In The First Grade

11 years ago, Dylan Olivio made a tie for his father in his 1st grade class. The tie featured a hand drawn image of popular Pokemon character, Pikachu. 11 years later, Dylan’s father wore the very same tie as Dylan crossed the stage as a High School graduate.

Olivio told Teen Vogue, “I still remember making the tie for him, and I think he does too. He had it planned this whole time to wear it. I didn’t expect him to really wear it or even have it this whole time. He has never worn the tie before in his life until my graduation day.”

Dylan will attend the University of Texas in the fall.

Via UPI

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter