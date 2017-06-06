DFW Airport to Nashville Tennessee Might be the Longest Uber Ride Recorded

Whats the longest Uber ride you’ve ever taken?

Does it beat a 650 mile journey? DFW local and Uber driver, Brent Pfieffer got an urgent ping on Sunday night while at DFW airport. Three Chinese business folks were stranded here in DFW after they’re connecting flight to Tennessee was canceled and the next wouldn’t be available in time. The group had to be at a meeting at noon on Monday. Pfieffer told WFAA he loaded the group into his Ford Expedition at the airport and spent the next 11.5 hours high-tailing it more than 650 miles to Nashville. “We had a few stops on the way,” he said. “They spoke enough broken English we could converse. They were in a good mood. They were upset they didn’t have their bags and didn’t get the flight, but other than that it was a fun ride.” Brent is still waiting for the Uber to process, due to high fare. the group estimated that the fare would be just more than $1,100. “My portion of it will be close to $800. I also negotiated with the people for gas money, so it was a profitable day,”

This sounds like it could be the plot to a movie.