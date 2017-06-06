Chris Hemsworth Is Still Bitter About Being Left Out Of Captain America: Civil War

Yes, Thor was notably absent from Civil War. While he was off in Asgard and or spending time with his roommate Darryl, Iron Man and Captain American were beefin’.

Well, Thor isn’t going to let us forget any time soon that none of his Avenger friends even called on him for help. Not only that, but he’s just a little upset that he wasn’t included in the Avengers: Infinity War rehearsals. While Hemsworth is included in the cast of the movie, he wasn’t on call for the first read-through for the first fight scene.

Just stumbled across a little secret Avengers rehearsal by the @therussobrothers A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Jun 5, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

Ok, ok, it’s just some action figures, but you can tell Chris is still mad about it. He calls Captain American an idiot. So what would really happen if there was a fight? Cue Thor’s hammer! Only the Hulk and few other survive.

By the way, spoiler alert for Thor: Ragnarok…looks like Thor and Hulk manage to work their friendship even though they’re forced to battle it out in an arena.